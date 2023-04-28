Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Vorarlberg
  4. Bezirk Bludenz
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Bezirk Bludenz, Austria

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room apartment in Filters, Austria
3 room apartment
Filters, Austria
3 Number of rooms 81 m²
€ 365,000
The condominium we offer is located in a well-kept residential building in Bruck an der Groß…
3 room apartment in Bezirk Bludenz, Austria
3 room apartment
Bezirk Bludenz, Austria
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 73 m² Number of floors 2
€ 575,500
Tourist real estate in the Alps. High yield 5.2%What does & laquo; travel rental & raquo ;?U…

Properties features in Bezirk Bludenz, Austria

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir