Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Lower Austria
  4. Bezirk Baden
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Bezirk Baden, Austria

Gemeinde Baden
2
Villa To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 9 room villain Gemeinde Baden, Austria
Villa 9 room villa
Gemeinde Baden, Austria
13 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 3
€ 5,740,000
Villa Villa 7 roomsin Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Gemeinde Oberwaltersdorf, Austria
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 3,900,000
Villa 9 room villain Gemeinde Baden, Austria
Villa 9 room villa
Gemeinde Baden, Austria
9 Number of rooms 313 m²
€ 1,890,000
Are you looking for a stylish big family villa? Or are you looking for a villa with resident…

Properties features in Bezirk Baden, Austria

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir