Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Australia
  4. Shire of Mornington Peninsula
  5. Apartments

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Shire of Mornington Peninsula, Australia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Melbourne, Australia
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Melbourne, Australia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 185 m²
Floor 13/21
JOIN THE #MALVERNCOLLECTIVE Rising above the signature heritage buildings and gateway Mel…
€1,74M

Properties features in Shire of Mornington Peninsula, Australia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir