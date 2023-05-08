Show property on map Show properties list
Mansions for sale in Vayots Dzor Province, Armenia

Mansion 3 bedrooms in Yeghegnadzor, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Yeghegnadzor, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 136,136
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Vernashen, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Vernashen, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 32,673
Mansion 1 bedroom in Jermuk, Armenia
Mansion 1 bedroom
Jermuk, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 27,227
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Jermuk, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Jermuk, Armenia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 272,273
Mansion 1 bedroom in Jermuk, Armenia
Mansion 1 bedroom
Jermuk, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 36,303

Properties features in Vayots Dzor Province, Armenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
