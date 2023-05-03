Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Vardenis, Armenia

1 room apartment in Vardenis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Vardenis, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 15,439
3 room apartment in Vardenis, Armenia
3 room apartment
Vardenis, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 11,806
3 room apartment in Vardenis, Armenia
3 room apartment
Vardenis, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 14,531
2 room apartment in Vardenis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Vardenis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 10,898
2 room apartment in Vardenis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Vardenis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 12,261
2 room apartment in Vardenis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Vardenis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 11,806
3 room apartment in Vardenis, Armenia
3 room apartment
Vardenis, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 14,531
