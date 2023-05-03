Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Gegharkunik Province
  4. Vardenis region
  5. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Vardenis region, Armenia

Mansion To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Vardenis, Armenia
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Vardenis, Armenia
8 Number of rooms 1 bath 10 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 45,410
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Khachaghbyur, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Khachaghbyur, Armenia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² Number of floors 1
€ 36,328
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Vardenis, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Vardenis, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 500 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 15,439

Properties features in Vardenis region, Armenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir