Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Gegharkunik Province
  4. Vardenis region
  5. Vardenis

Residential properties for sale in Vardenis, Armenia

9 properties total found
1 room apartment in Vardenis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Vardenis, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 15,439
3 room apartment in Vardenis, Armenia
3 room apartment
Vardenis, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 11,806
3 room apartment in Vardenis, Armenia
3 room apartment
Vardenis, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 14,531
2 room apartment in Vardenis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Vardenis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 10,898
2 room apartment in Vardenis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Vardenis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 12,261
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Vardenis, Armenia
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Vardenis, Armenia
8 Number of rooms 1 bath 10 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 45,410
2 room apartment in Vardenis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Vardenis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 11,806
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Vardenis, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Vardenis, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 500 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 15,439
3 room apartment in Vardenis, Armenia
3 room apartment
Vardenis, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 14,531
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir