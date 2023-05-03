Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Lori Province
  4. Vanadzor
  5. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Vanadzor, Armenia

Mansion To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Vanadzor, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Vanadzor, Armenia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 430 m² Number of floors 2
€ 24,521
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Vanadzor, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Vanadzor, Armenia
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 136,229
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Vanadzor, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Vanadzor, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 140 m² Number of floors 2
€ 113
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Vanadzor, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Vanadzor, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 23
Mansion 8 bedrooms in Vanadzor, Armenia
Mansion 8 bedrooms
Vanadzor, Armenia
10 Number of rooms 4 bath 633 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 136,229
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Vanadzor, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Vanadzor, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 450 m² Number of floors 1
€ 7,720
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Vanadzor, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Vanadzor, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 23,613
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Vanadzor, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Vanadzor, Armenia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 126 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 53,583
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Vanadzor, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Vanadzor, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 25,429
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Vanadzor, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Vanadzor, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 23
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Vanadzor, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Vanadzor, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 140 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 75,380
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Vanadzor, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Vanadzor, Armenia
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 350 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 22,705
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Vanadzor, Armenia
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Vanadzor, Armenia
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 427 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 105
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir