Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Lori Province
  4. Vanadzor Region
  5. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Vanadzor Region, Armenia

Mansion To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Pambak, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Pambak, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 13,552
Mansion 1 bedroom in Darpas, Armenia
Mansion 1 bedroom
Darpas, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 14,003
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Bazum, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Bazum, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 22,586

Properties features in Vanadzor Region, Armenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir