Apartments for sale in Vanadzor Region, Armenia

2 room apartment in Shahumyan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Shahumyan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 14,455
1 room apartment in Bazum, Armenia
1 room apartment
Bazum, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 7/7
€ 18,069
3 room apartment in Bazum, Armenia
3 room apartment
Bazum, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 9/9
€ 10,841
3 room apartment in Bazum, Armenia
3 room apartment
Bazum, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 27,103

Properties features in Vanadzor Region, Armenia

