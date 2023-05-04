Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Lori Province
  4. Vanadzor Region

Residential properties for sale in Vanadzor Region, Armenia

7 properties total found
2 room apartment in Shahumyan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Shahumyan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 14,455
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Pambak, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Pambak, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 13,552
1 room apartment in Bazum, Armenia
1 room apartment
Bazum, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 7/7
€ 18,069
3 room apartment in Bazum, Armenia
3 room apartment
Bazum, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 9/9
€ 10,841
Mansion 1 bedroom in Darpas, Armenia
Mansion 1 bedroom
Darpas, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 14,003
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Bazum, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Bazum, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 22,586
3 room apartment in Bazum, Armenia
3 room apartment
Bazum, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 27,103

Properties features in Vanadzor Region, Armenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir