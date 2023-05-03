Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Vagharshapat region, Armenia

76 properties total found
1 room apartment in Vagharshapat, Armenia
1 room apartment
Vagharshapat, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 37,236
3 room apartment in Vagharshapat, Armenia
3 room apartment
Vagharshapat, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 57,216
1 room apartment in Metsamor, Armenia
1 room apartment
Metsamor, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 29,062
2 room apartment in Vagharshapat, Armenia
2 room apartment
Vagharshapat, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 74,472
2 room apartment in Metsamor, Armenia
2 room apartment
Metsamor, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 63,573
2 room apartment in Tairov, Armenia
2 room apartment
Tairov, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 81,737
3 room apartment in Vagharshapat, Armenia
3 room apartment
Vagharshapat, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 77,196
3 room apartment in Parakar, Armenia
3 room apartment
Parakar, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 49,951
3 room apartment in Vagharshapat, Armenia
3 room apartment
Vagharshapat, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 59,032
1 room apartment in Tairov, Armenia
1 room apartment
Tairov, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 40,869
2 room apartment in Vagharshapat, Armenia
2 room apartment
Vagharshapat, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 57,216
3 room apartment in Merdzavan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Merdzavan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 63,573
1 room apartment in Merdzavan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Merdzavan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 54,492
3 room apartment in Vagharshapat, Armenia
3 room apartment
Vagharshapat, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 51,767
1 room apartment in Metsamor, Armenia
1 room apartment
Metsamor, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 30,879
1 room apartment in Metsamor, Armenia
1 room apartment
Metsamor, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 29,062
2 room apartment in Vagharshapat, Armenia
2 room apartment
Vagharshapat, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 61,757
1 room apartment in Vagharshapat, Armenia
1 room apartment
Vagharshapat, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 31,787
1 room apartment in Vagharshapat, Armenia
1 room apartment
Vagharshapat, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 49,951
1 room apartment in Vagharshapat, Armenia
1 room apartment
Vagharshapat, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 32,695
2 room apartment in Vagharshapat, Armenia
2 room apartment
Vagharshapat, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 45,410
3 room apartment in Tairov, Armenia
3 room apartment
Tairov, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 107 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 54,492
3 room apartment in Merdzavan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Merdzavan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 69,931
1 room apartment in Metsamor, Armenia
1 room apartment
Metsamor, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 29,970
2 room apartment in Norakert, Armenia
2 room apartment
Norakert, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 22,705
2 room apartment in Vagharshapat, Armenia
2 room apartment
Vagharshapat, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 52,675
3 room apartment in Vagharshapat, Armenia
3 room apartment
Vagharshapat, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 54,492
2 room apartment in Vagharshapat, Armenia
2 room apartment
Vagharshapat, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 33,603
1 room apartment in Metsamor, Armenia
1 room apartment
Metsamor, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 16,802
1 room apartment in Shahumyan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Shahumyan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 29,062

