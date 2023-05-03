Armenia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in Armenia
House in Armenia
Mansion
Land in Armenia
Luxury Properties in Armenia
Find an Agent in Armenia
Real estate agencies in Armenia
Agents in Armenia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Armenia
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Armenia
Find an Agent in Armenia
Real estate agencies in Armenia
Agents in Armenia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
House
Mansion
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Armenia
Armavir Province
Vagharshapat region
Residential properties for sale in Vagharshapat region, Armenia
Vagharshapat
46
Metsamor
19
Clear all
98 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
1 room apartment
Vagharshapat, Armenia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 37,236
3 room apartment
Vagharshapat, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 57,216
1 room apartment
Metsamor, Armenia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 29,062
2 room apartment
Vagharshapat, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
79 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 74,472
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Merdzavan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 40,869
2 room apartment
Metsamor, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 63,573
2 room apartment
Tairov, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
120 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 81,737
3 room apartment
Vagharshapat, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 77,196
3 room apartment
Parakar, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 49,951
3 room apartment
Vagharshapat, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
81 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 59,032
1 room apartment
Tairov, Armenia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 40,869
2 room apartment
Vagharshapat, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
63 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 57,216
1 room apartment
Metsamor, Armenia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
66 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 30,879
3 room apartment
Merdzavan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
90 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 63,573
1 room apartment
Merdzavan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 54,492
3 room apartment
Vagharshapat, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
98 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 51,767
1 room apartment
Metsamor, Armenia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 29,062
2 room apartment
Vagharshapat, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
59 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 61,757
1 room apartment
Vagharshapat, Armenia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 31,787
1 room apartment
Vagharshapat, Armenia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 49,951
1 room apartment
Vagharshapat, Armenia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 32,695
2 room apartment
Vagharshapat, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 45,410
3 room apartment
Tairov, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
107 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 54,492
3 room apartment
Merdzavan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 69,931
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Metsamor, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
76 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 29,970
1 room apartment
Metsamor, Armenia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 29,970
2 room apartment
Norakert, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 22,705
2 room apartment
Vagharshapat, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
72 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 52,675
3 room apartment
Vagharshapat, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
87 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 54,492
2 room apartment
Vagharshapat, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 33,603
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Properties features in Vagharshapat region, Armenia
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map