  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Armavir Province
  4. Vagharshapat region
  5. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Vagharshapat Boundary, Armenia

Vagharshapat
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Vagharshapat, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Vagharshapat, Armenia
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 405 m² Number of floors 2
€ 86,278
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Vagharshapat, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Vagharshapat, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² Number of floors 1
€ 32,695
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Vagharshapat, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Vagharshapat, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 271 m² Number of floors 2
€ 108,983
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Vagharshapat, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Vagharshapat, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2 000 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 22,705
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Vagharshapat, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Vagharshapat, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 74 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 59,032
Mansion in Vagharshapat, Armenia
Mansion
Vagharshapat, Armenia
-1 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 68,114

Properties features in Vagharshapat Boundary, Armenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
