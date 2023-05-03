Show property on map Show properties list
Mansions for sale in Tsakhkadzor, Armenia

4 properties total found
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 260 m² Number of floors 2
€ 363,277
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 390 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 299,703
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
8 Number of rooms 1 bath 260 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 435,932
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 160 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 208,884
