Mansions for sale in Tavush Province, Armenia

19 properties total found
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Dilijan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 750 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 136,136
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Itsaqar, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Itsaqar, Armenia
Rooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 45,379
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Dilijan, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 197
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Dilijan, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 133,414
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Haghartsin, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Haghartsin, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 86,220
Mansion 1 room in Dilijan, Armenia
Mansion 1 room
Dilijan, Armenia
Rooms 1
Area 6 000 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 272,273
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Dilijan, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 140,674
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Ijevan, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Ijevan, Armenia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 77,144
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Dilijan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 63,530
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Dilijan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 81,682
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Dilijan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 235,970
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Ijevan, Armenia
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Ijevan, Armenia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 140,674
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Dilijan, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 72,606
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Noyemberyan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Noyemberyan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 18
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Sevkar, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Sevkar, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 20,874
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Dilijan, Armenia
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 99,833
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Ijevan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Ijevan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 29,950
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Dilijan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 181,515
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Dilijan, Armenia
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 72,606

Properties features in Tavush Province, Armenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
