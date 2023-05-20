Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Lori Province
  4. Tashir Region
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Tashir Region, Armenia

1 room apartment in Tashir, Armenia
1 room apartment
Tashir, Armenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 15,252
1-room apartment for sale in Tashir city, Lori region, 50 square meters, ceiling height 2.6 …

