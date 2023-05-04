Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Aragatsotn Province
  4. Talin region

Residential properties for sale in Talin region, Armenia

Mansion 2 bedrooms in Mastara, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 107 m² Number of floors 1
€ 22,705
2 room apartment in Talin, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 31,787
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Talin, Armenia
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 200 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 29,970
2 room apartment in Talin, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 15,893
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Talin, Armenia
7 Number of rooms 2 bath 340 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 77,196

Properties features in Talin region, Armenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
