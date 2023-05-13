Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Aragatsotn Province
  4. Talin region
  5. Talin

Residential properties for sale in Talin, Armenia

4 properties total found
2 room apartment in Talin, Armenia
2 room apartment
Talin, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 31,994
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Talin, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Talin, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 30,165
2 room apartment in Talin, Armenia
2 room apartment
Talin, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 15,997
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Talin, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Talin, Armenia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 77,699
