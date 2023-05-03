Mansions for sale in Syunik Province, Armenia

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Syunik Province
  4. Mansions

Mansion 3 bedrooms in Sisian, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Sisian, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 35
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Tandzaver, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Tandzaver, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 24,521
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Sisian, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Sisian, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 32
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Goris, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Goris, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 250 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 43,593
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Harzhis, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Harzhis, Armenia
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 220 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 35
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Kapan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Kapan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 13,623
Mansion 1 bedroom in Goris, Armenia
Mansion 1 bedroom
Goris, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 18,164

