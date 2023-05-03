Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Syunik Province, Armenia

27 properties total found
2 room apartment in Sisian, Armenia
2 room apartment
Sisian, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 31,787
2 room apartment in Sisian, Armenia
2 room apartment
Sisian, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 26,247
2 room apartment in Kapan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 49,951
1 room apartment in Kapan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 68,114
2 room apartment in Sisian, Armenia
2 room apartment
Sisian, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 27,246
2 room apartment in Kapan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 30,879
1 room apartment in Sisian, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sisian, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 29,062
1 room apartment in Goris, Armenia
1 room apartment
Goris, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 21,797
1 room apartment in Goris, Armenia
1 room apartment
Goris, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 31,787
1 room apartment in Sisian, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sisian, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 7,266
1 room apartment in Sisian, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sisian, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 11,352
3 room apartment in Goris, Armenia
3 room apartment
Goris, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 24,521
2 room apartment in Sisian, Armenia
2 room apartment
Sisian, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 22,705
2 room apartment in Kapan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 13,623
3 room apartment in Andokavan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Andokavan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 27,246
1 room apartment in Goris, Armenia
1 room apartment
Goris, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 20,888
3 room apartment in Goris, Armenia
3 room apartment
Goris, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 59,032
2 room apartment in Sisian, Armenia
2 room apartment
Sisian, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 15,439
2 room apartment in Kapan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 27,246
2 room apartment in Goris, Armenia
2 room apartment
Goris, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 38,144
1 room apartment in Kapan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 27,246
1 room apartment in Kapan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 9,082
1 room apartment in Kapan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 36,328
2 room apartment in Kapan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 22,705
2 room apartment in Sisian, Armenia
2 room apartment
Sisian, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 20,888
2 room apartment in Kapan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 36,328
2 room apartment in Sisian, Armenia
2 room apartment
Sisian, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 31,787

