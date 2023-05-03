Show property on map Show properties list
Mansions for sale in Stepanavan Region, Armenia

Mansion 5 bedrooms in Pushkino, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Pushkino, Armenia
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 260 m² Number of floors 3
€ 72,655
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Stepanavan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Stepanavan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 108 m² Number of floors 1
€ 41
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Stepanavan, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Stepanavan, Armenia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 212 m² Number of floors 2
€ 127,147
Own two-story house for sale ( 212 sq.m. ) in. Stepanavan, Lori region of the Republic of Ar…
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Pushkino, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Pushkino, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1 400 m² Number of floors 1
€ 40,869
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Gyulagarak, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Gyulagarak, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 200 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 19,980
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Stepanavan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Stepanavan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 230 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 34,511

