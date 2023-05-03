Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Stepanavan Region, Armenia

2 room apartment in Stepanavan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Stepanavan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 18,164
1 room apartment in Stepanavan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Stepanavan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 22,705
3 room apartment in Stepanavan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Stepanavan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 24,521
2 room apartment in Stepanavan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Stepanavan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 47,226
3 room apartment in Stepanavan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Stepanavan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 3 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 24,521
1 room apartment in Stepanavan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Stepanavan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 36,328
2 room apartment in Stepanavan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Stepanavan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 16,347
1 room apartment in Stepanavan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Stepanavan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 20,888
2 room apartment in Stepanavan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Stepanavan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 43,593
3 room apartment in Stepanavan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Stepanavan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 18,164

