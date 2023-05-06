Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Stepanavan, Armenia

12 properties total found
2 room apartment in Stepanavan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Stepanavan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 17,840
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Stepanavan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Stepanavan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 40
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Stepanavan, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Stepanavan, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 124,881
1 room apartment in Stepanavan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Stepanavan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 22,300
3 room apartment in Stepanavan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Stepanavan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 24,084
2 room apartment in Stepanavan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Stepanavan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 46,385
3 room apartment in Stepanavan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Stepanavan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 3 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 24,084
1 room apartment in Stepanavan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Stepanavan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 35,680
2 room apartment in Stepanavan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Stepanavan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 16,056
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Stepanavan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Stepanavan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 33,896
2 room apartment in Stepanavan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Stepanavan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 42,816
3 room apartment in Stepanavan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Stepanavan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 17,840
