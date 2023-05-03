Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Lori Province
  4. Spitak Region

Residential properties for sale in Spitak Region, Armenia

Spitak
6
6 properties total found
2 room apartment in Spitak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Spitak, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 34,511
2 room apartment in Spitak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Spitak, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 32,695
2 room apartment in Spitak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Spitak, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 36,328
2 room apartment in Spitak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Spitak, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 40,869
2 room apartment in Spitak, Armenia
2 room apartment
Spitak, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 79 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 20,434
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Spitak, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Spitak, Armenia
6 Number of rooms 1 bath 300 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 24,521

Properties features in Spitak Region, Armenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go