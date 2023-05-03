Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Syunik Province
  4. Sisian Community
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Sisian Community, Armenia

Sisian
10
Apartment To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
2 room apartment in Sisian, Armenia
2 room apartment
Sisian, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 31,787
2 room apartment in Sisian, Armenia
2 room apartment
Sisian, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 26,247
2 room apartment in Sisian, Armenia
2 room apartment
Sisian, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 27,246
1 room apartment in Sisian, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sisian, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 29,062
1 room apartment in Sisian, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sisian, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 7,266
1 room apartment in Sisian, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sisian, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 11,352
2 room apartment in Sisian, Armenia
2 room apartment
Sisian, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 22,705
2 room apartment in Sisian, Armenia
2 room apartment
Sisian, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 15,439
2 room apartment in Sisian, Armenia
2 room apartment
Sisian, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 20,888
2 room apartment in Sisian, Armenia
2 room apartment
Sisian, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 31,787

Properties features in Sisian Community, Armenia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir