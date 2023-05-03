Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sisian, Armenia

12 properties total found
2 room apartment in Sisian, Armenia
2 room apartment
Sisian, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 31,787
2 room apartment in Sisian, Armenia
2 room apartment
Sisian, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 26,247
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Sisian, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Sisian, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² Number of floors 1
€ 35
2 room apartment in Sisian, Armenia
2 room apartment
Sisian, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 27,246
1 room apartment in Sisian, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sisian, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 29,062
1 room apartment in Sisian, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sisian, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 7,266
1 room apartment in Sisian, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sisian, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 11,352
2 room apartment in Sisian, Armenia
2 room apartment
Sisian, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 22,705
2 room apartment in Sisian, Armenia
2 room apartment
Sisian, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 15,439
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Sisian, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Sisian, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 32
2 room apartment in Sisian, Armenia
2 room apartment
Sisian, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 20,888
2 room apartment in Sisian, Armenia
2 room apartment
Sisian, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 31,787
