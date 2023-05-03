Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Gegharkunik Province
  4. Sevan

Residential properties for sale in Sevan, Armenia

27 properties total found
1 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 17,801
1 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 22,705
1 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 32,695
3 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 50,859
1 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 29,062
1 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 23,613
1 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 23,613
1 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 32,695
2 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 31,787
3 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 84 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 13,623
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Sevan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Sevan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 200 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 31,787
Mansion in Sevan, Armenia
Mansion
Sevan, Armenia
-1 Number of rooms 1 bath 220 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 68,114
4 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
4 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 49,951
1 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 11,806
2 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 31,787
2 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 21,797
1 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 40,869
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Sevan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Sevan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 34,511
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Sevan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Sevan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 17,256
1 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 25,429
1 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 22,705
1 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 19,980
3 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 98 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 36,328
3 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 36,328
2 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 31,787
2 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 89 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 29,970
2 room apartment in Sevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Sevan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 37,236
