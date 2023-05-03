Show property on map Show properties list
  Armenia
  Kotayk Province
  Yeghvard region
  Nor Hachin
  Apartments for sale
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Nor Hachin, Armenia

8 properties total found
1 room apartment in Nor Hachin, Armenia
1 room apartment
Nor Hachin, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 40,869
2 room apartment in Nor Hachin, Armenia
2 room apartment
Nor Hachin, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 81 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 67,206
1 room apartment in Nor Hachin, Armenia
1 room apartment
Nor Hachin, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 21 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 13,623
2 room apartment in Nor Hachin, Armenia
2 room apartment
Nor Hachin, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 93 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 81,737
2 room apartment in Nor Hachin, Armenia
2 room apartment
Nor Hachin, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 20,888
1 room apartment in Nor Hachin, Armenia
1 room apartment
Nor Hachin, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 59,032
2 room apartment in Nor Hachin, Armenia
2 room apartment
Nor Hachin, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 83 m² 3/10 Floor
€ 61,757
1 room apartment in Nor Hachin, Armenia
1 room apartment
Nor Hachin, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 27,246
