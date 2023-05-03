Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Armavir Province
  4. Vagharshapat region
  5. Metsamor

Residential properties for sale in Metsamor, Armenia

19 properties total found
1 room apartment in Metsamor, Armenia
1 room apartment
Metsamor, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 64 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 29,062
2 room apartment in Metsamor, Armenia
2 room apartment
Metsamor, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 63,573
1 room apartment in Metsamor, Armenia
1 room apartment
Metsamor, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 30,879
1 room apartment in Metsamor, Armenia
1 room apartment
Metsamor, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 29,062
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Metsamor, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Metsamor, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² Number of floors 1
€ 29,970
1 room apartment in Metsamor, Armenia
1 room apartment
Metsamor, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 29,970
1 room apartment in Metsamor, Armenia
1 room apartment
Metsamor, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 16,802
2 room apartment in Metsamor, Armenia
2 room apartment
Metsamor, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 39,052
1 room apartment in Metsamor, Armenia
1 room apartment
Metsamor, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 24,521
1 room apartment in Metsamor, Armenia
1 room apartment
Metsamor, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 18 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 13,623
1 room apartment in Metsamor, Armenia
1 room apartment
Metsamor, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 12,715
2 room apartment in Metsamor, Armenia
2 room apartment
Metsamor, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 22,705
3 room apartment in Metsamor, Armenia
3 room apartment
Metsamor, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 31,787
2 room apartment in Metsamor, Armenia
2 room apartment
Metsamor, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 34,511
1 room apartment in Metsamor, Armenia
1 room apartment
Metsamor, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 25,429
1 room apartment in Metsamor, Armenia
1 room apartment
Metsamor, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 22,705
2 room apartment in Metsamor, Armenia
2 room apartment
Metsamor, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 36,328
3 room apartment in Metsamor, Armenia
3 room apartment
Metsamor, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 130 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 39,052
2 room apartment in Metsamor, Armenia
2 room apartment
Metsamor, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 33,603
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir