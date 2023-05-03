Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Ararat Province
  4. Masis region
  5. Masis
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Masis, Armenia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
24 properties total found
1 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 24,975
3 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
3 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 52,675
1 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 51,767
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 36,328
1 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 43,593
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 50,859
1 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 31,787
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 41,777
1 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 31,787
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 45,410
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 37,236
1 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 32,695
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 63 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 42,685
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 42 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 20,888
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 62 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 42,685
1 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 18,164
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 36,328
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 59,941
1 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 20,888
1 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 25,429
1 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 62 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 46,318
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 49,951
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 45,410
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 29,970
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir