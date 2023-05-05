Mansions for sale in Masis region, Armenia

Armenia
32 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Ghukasavan, Armenia
4
2
160 m²
1/1
€ 117,935
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Ayntap, Armenia
4
1
1 200 m²
2/3
€ 38,102
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Norabac, Armenia
4
2
100 m²
2
€ 57,153
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Hayanist, Armenia
3
1
80 m²
1
€ 33,566
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Andranikavan, Armenia
-1
2
2 000 m²
1
€ 42,638
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Ayntap, Armenia
4
1
1 380 m²
1
€ 81,647
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Nor Kharberd, Armenia
4
1
2 000 m²
1/1
€ 36,288
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Getapnya, Armenia
4
2
358 m²
2/2
€ 89,812
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Ayntap, Armenia
4
1
110 m²
1/1
€ 42,638
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Ayntap, Armenia
4
1
83 m²
1/1
€ 38,102
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Ayntap, Armenia
3
1
110 m²
1/1
€ 38,102
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Masis, Armenia
3
2
550 m²
2
€ 45,359
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Masis, Armenia
5
1
105 m²
1/1
€ 61,689
Mansion 1 room
Hovtashat, Armenia
1
2
59 m²
1/1
€ 18,144
Mansion 1 bedroom
Marmarashen, Armenia
2
1
1 500 m²
1/1
€ 45,359
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Ayntap, Armenia
3
1
127 m²
2
€ 63,503
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Nor Kharberd, Armenia
3
1
65 m²
1/1
€ 56,246
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Hovtashat, Armenia
6
1
150 m²
1/1
€ 38,102
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Ayntap, Armenia
7
3
300 m²
2
€ 181,438
Mansion 1 bedroom
Nor Kharberd, Armenia
2
1
220 m²
1/1
€ 36,288
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Nor Kharberd, Armenia
6
2
328 m²
3
€ 108,863
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Nor Kharberd, Armenia
3
1
55 m²
1/1
€ 34,020
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Nor Kharberd, Armenia
6
1
150 m²
1/2
€ 42,638
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Nor Kharberd, Armenia
3
1
140 m²
1/1
€ 34,473
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Nor Kharberd, Armenia
3
1
107 m²
2/2
€ 52,617
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Norabac, Armenia
5
1
120 m²
1/1
€ 68,039
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Nor Kharberd, Armenia
3
1
208 m²
1/1
€ 47,174
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Nor Kharberd, Armenia
3
1
85 m²
2/2
€ 31,752
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Geganist, Armenia
5
2
149 m²
1/2
€ 66,678
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Nor Kharberd, Armenia
4
1
110 m²
1/1
€ 90,719
Show next 30 properties
1
2
