Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Ararat Province
  4. Masis region
  5. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Masis region, Armenia

Mansion To archive
Clear all
32 properties total found
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Ghukasavan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Ghukasavan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 117,935
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Ayntap, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Ayntap, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 38,102
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Norabac, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Norabac, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 57,153
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Hayanist, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Hayanist, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 33,566
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Andranikavan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Andranikavan, Armenia
Rooms -1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 42,638
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Ayntap, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Ayntap, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 380 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 81,647
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Nor Kharberd, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Nor Kharberd, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 36,288
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Getapnya, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Getapnya, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 358 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 89,812
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Ayntap, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Ayntap, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 42,638
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Ayntap, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Ayntap, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 38,102
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Ayntap, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Ayntap, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 38,102
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Masis, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Masis, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 45,359
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Masis, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Masis, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 61,689
Mansion 1 room in Hovtashat, Armenia
Mansion 1 room
Hovtashat, Armenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 18,144
Mansion 1 bedroom in Marmarashen, Armenia
Mansion 1 bedroom
Marmarashen, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 45,359
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Ayntap, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Ayntap, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 63,503
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Nor Kharberd, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Nor Kharberd, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 56,246
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Hovtashat, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Hovtashat, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 38,102
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Ayntap, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Ayntap, Armenia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 181,438
Mansion 1 bedroom in Nor Kharberd, Armenia
Mansion 1 bedroom
Nor Kharberd, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 36,288
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Nor Kharberd, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Nor Kharberd, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 328 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 108,863
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Nor Kharberd, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Nor Kharberd, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 34,020
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Nor Kharberd, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Nor Kharberd, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 42,638
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Nor Kharberd, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Nor Kharberd, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 34,473
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Nor Kharberd, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Nor Kharberd, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 52,617
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Norabac, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Norabac, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 68,039
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Nor Kharberd, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Nor Kharberd, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 208 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 47,174
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Nor Kharberd, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Nor Kharberd, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 31,752
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Geganist, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Geganist, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 66,678
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Nor Kharberd, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Nor Kharberd, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 90,719

Properties features in Masis region, Armenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir