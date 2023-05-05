Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Masis region, Armenia

Masis
24
66 properties total found
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Ghukasavan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Ghukasavan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 117,935
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Ayntap, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Ayntap, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 38,102
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Norabac, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Norabac, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 57,153
1 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 24,948
3 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
3 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 52,617
1 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 51,710
2 room apartment in Nor Kharberd, Armenia
2 room apartment
Nor Kharberd, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 49,895
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 36,288
2 room apartment in Nor Kharberd, Armenia
2 room apartment
Nor Kharberd, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 51,710
1 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 43,545
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 50,803
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Hayanist, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Hayanist, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 33,566
1 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 31,752
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Andranikavan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Andranikavan, Armenia
Rooms -1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 000 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 42,638
1 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 31,752
1 room apartment in Nor Kharberd, Armenia
1 room apartment
Nor Kharberd, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 47,174
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 45,359
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Ayntap, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Ayntap, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 380 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 81,647
3 room apartment in Nor Kharberd, Armenia
3 room apartment
Nor Kharberd, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 47,174
2 room apartment in Nor Kharberd, Armenia
2 room apartment
Nor Kharberd, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 535 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 36,288
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 37,195
3 room apartment in Andranikavan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Andranikavan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 9/9
€ 45,359
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Nor Kharberd, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Nor Kharberd, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 2 000 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 36,288
2 room apartment in Nor Kharberd, Armenia
2 room apartment
Nor Kharberd, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 36,288
1 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 32,659
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 42,638
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 42 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 20,865
2 room apartment in Ayntap, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ayntap, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 36,288
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Ayntap, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Ayntap, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 42,638
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Getapnya, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Getapnya, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 358 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 89,812

Properties features in Masis region, Armenia

