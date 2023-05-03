Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Ararat Province
  4. Masis region
  5. Masis

Residential properties for sale in Masis, Armenia

26 properties total found
1 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 24,975
3 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
3 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 52,675
1 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 51,767
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 36,328
1 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 43,593
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 50,859
1 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 31,787
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 41,777
1 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 31,787
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 45,410
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 37,236
1 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 32,695
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 63 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 42,685
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 42 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 20,888
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 62 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 42,685
1 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 18,164
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 36,328
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 59,941
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Masis, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Masis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 550 m² Number of floors 2
€ 45,410
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Masis, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Masis, Armenia
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 61,757
1 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 20,888
1 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 25,429
1 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
1 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 62 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 46,318
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 49,951
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 45,410
2 room apartment in Masis, Armenia
2 room apartment
Masis, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 29,970
