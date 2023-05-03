Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Martuni, Armenia

7 properties total found
1 room apartment in Martuni, Armenia
1 room apartment
Martuni, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 18,164
2 room apartment in Martuni, Armenia
2 room apartment
Martuni, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 35,419
3 room apartment in Martuni, Armenia
3 room apartment
Martuni, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 48,134
1 room apartment in Martuni, Armenia
1 room apartment
Martuni, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 22,705
2 room apartment in Martuni, Armenia
2 room apartment
Martuni, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 31,787
3 room apartment in Martuni, Armenia
3 room apartment
Martuni, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 23,613
3 room apartment in Martuni, Armenia
3 room apartment
Martuni, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 49,951
