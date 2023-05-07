Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Gegharkunik Province
  4. Martuni region
  5. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Martuni region, Armenia

Mansion To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Martuni, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Martuni, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 22,300
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Martuni, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Martuni, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 177 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 34,788

Properties features in Martuni region, Armenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir