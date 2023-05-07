Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Gegharkunik Province
  4. Martuni region
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Martuni region, Armenia

Martuni
6
1 room apartment in Martuni, Armenia
1 room apartment
Martuni, Armenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 17,840
2 room apartment in Martuni, Armenia
2 room apartment
Martuni, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 34,788
3 room apartment in Martuni, Armenia
3 room apartment
Martuni, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 47,277
1 room apartment in Martuni, Armenia
1 room apartment
Martuni, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 22,300
3 room apartment in Martuni, Armenia
3 room apartment
Martuni, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 23,192
3 room apartment in Martuni, Armenia
3 room apartment
Martuni, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 49,061

