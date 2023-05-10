Armenia
Realting.com
Armenia
Lori Province
Mansions
Mansions for sale in Lori Province, Armenia
Shirak Province
21
Vanadzor
12
Gyumri
11
Mansion
43 properties total found
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Pushkino, Armenia
6
1
260 m²
3
€ 72,962
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Vanadzor, Armenia
6
1
300 m²
2
€ 136,803
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Stepanavan, Armenia
4
1
108 m²
1
€ 41
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Vanadzor, Armenia
3
2
140 m²
2
€ 113
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Mayisyan, Armenia
3
1
124 m²
1
€ 58
Mansion 1 bedroom
Mayisyan, Armenia
2
1
50 m²
1
€ 32,833
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Shirak, Armenia
8
1
12 265 m²
2/2
€ 20,064
Mansion 1 bedroom
Mayisyan, Armenia
2
1
119 m²
1
€ 58
Mansion 1 bedroom
Karnut, Armenia
3
1
120 m²
2
€ 63,841
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Karnut, Armenia
6
2
454 m²
2
€ 53,809
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Vanadzor, Armenia
3
1
70 m²
1/1
€ 23
Mansion 1 bedroom
Mayisyan, Armenia
2
1
80 m²
1
€ 14,592
Mansion
Mayisyan, Armenia
-1
2
460 m²
1
€ 6
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Pambak, Armenia
4
1
110 m²
1
€ 13,680
Mansion 1 bedroom
Darpas, Armenia
2
1
100 m²
1/1
€ 14,136
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Bazum, Armenia
3
1
100 m²
2/2
€ 22,801
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Pushkino, Armenia
4
1
1 400 m²
1
€ 41,041
Mansion 8 bedrooms
Vanadzor, Armenia
10
4
633 m²
3/3
€ 136,803
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Gyulagarak, Armenia
4
1
200 m²
2/2
€ 20,064
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Sarnaghbyur, Armenia
3
1
133 m²
1/2
€ 10,032
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Vanadzor, Armenia
4
1
450 m²
1
€ 7,752
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Vanadzor, Armenia
4
1
95 m²
1/1
€ 23,713
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Gharibjanyan, Armenia
4
1
706 m²
1/1
€ 27,361
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Vanadzor, Armenia
5
2
126 m²
3/3
€ 53,809
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Stepanavan, Armenia
3
1
230 m²
1/2
€ 34,657
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Vanadzor, Armenia
4
1
50 m²
2/2
€ 25,537
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Vahagni, Armenia
2
1
120 m²
1/2
€ 31,921
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Mayisyan, Armenia
6
2
220 m²
1/2
€ 41,041
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Kamo, Armenia
4
1
150 m²
1/1
€ 12,768
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Tashir, Armenia
3
1
90 m²
2/2
€ 27,361
