Mansions for sale in Lori Province, Armenia

43 properties total found
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Pushkino, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Pushkino, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 72,962
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Vanadzor, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Vanadzor, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 136,803
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Stepanavan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Stepanavan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 41
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Vanadzor, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Vanadzor, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 113
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Mayisyan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 58
Mansion 1 bedroom in Mayisyan, Armenia
Mansion 1 bedroom
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 32,833
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Shirak, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Shirak, Armenia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 12 265 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 20,064
Mansion 1 bedroom in Mayisyan, Armenia
Mansion 1 bedroom
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 58
Mansion 1 bedroom in Karnut, Armenia
Mansion 1 bedroom
Karnut, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 63,841
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Karnut, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Karnut, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 454 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 53,809
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Vanadzor, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Vanadzor, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 23
Mansion 1 bedroom in Mayisyan, Armenia
Mansion 1 bedroom
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 14,592
Mansion in Mayisyan, Armenia
Mansion
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms -1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 6
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Pambak, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Pambak, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 13,680
Mansion 1 bedroom in Darpas, Armenia
Mansion 1 bedroom
Darpas, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 14,136
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Bazum, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Bazum, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 22,801
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Pushkino, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Pushkino, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 400 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 41,041
Mansion 8 bedrooms in Vanadzor, Armenia
Mansion 8 bedrooms
Vanadzor, Armenia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 633 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 136,803
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Gyulagarak, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Gyulagarak, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 20,064
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Sarnaghbyur, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Sarnaghbyur, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 133 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 10,032
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Vanadzor, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Vanadzor, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 7,752
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Vanadzor, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Vanadzor, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 23,713
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Gharibjanyan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Gharibjanyan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 706 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 27,361
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Vanadzor, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Vanadzor, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 53,809
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Stepanavan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Stepanavan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 34,657
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Vanadzor, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Vanadzor, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 25,537
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Vahagni, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Vahagni, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 31,921
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Mayisyan, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 41,041
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Kamo, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Kamo, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 12,768
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Tashir, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Tashir, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 27,361

Properties features in Lori Province, Armenia

