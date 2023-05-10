Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Lori Province, Armenia

Vanadzor
142
Shirak Province
116
Gyumri
90
Artik
8
Stepanavan
8
Spitak
5
276 properties total found
1 room apartment in Vanadzor, Armenia
1 room apartment
Vanadzor, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 6/9
€ 59,281
2 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 36,481
2 room apartment in Vanadzor, Armenia
2 room apartment
Vanadzor, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/5
€ 22,801
2 room apartment in Vanadzor, Armenia
2 room apartment
Vanadzor, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 50,161
3 room apartment in Vanadzor, Armenia
3 room apartment
Vanadzor, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 36,481
2 room apartment in Vanadzor, Armenia
2 room apartment
Vanadzor, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 26,449
2 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 36,481
1 room apartment in Vanadzor, Armenia
1 room apartment
Vanadzor, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 29,185
1 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 109,442
3 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 41,041
1 room apartment in Vanadzor, Armenia
1 room apartment
Vanadzor, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 13,680
1 room apartment in Vanadzor, Armenia
1 room apartment
Vanadzor, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 31,921
1 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 9,120
3 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 48,337
3 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 31,009
2 room apartment in Vanadzor, Armenia
2 room apartment
Vanadzor, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 54,721
1 room apartment in Vanadzor, Armenia
1 room apartment
Vanadzor, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 54,721
2 room apartment in Stepanavan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Stepanavan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 18,240
1 room apartment in Vanadzor, Armenia
1 room apartment
Vanadzor, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 38,305
1 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 31,465
4 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
4 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 54,721
2 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 41,041
2 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 136,803
1 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 27,361
3 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 36,481
2 room apartment in Vanadzor, Armenia
2 room apartment
Vanadzor, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 9/9
€ 27,361
2 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 58,369
3 room apartment in Vanadzor, Armenia
3 room apartment
Vanadzor, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 45,601
2 room apartment in Vanadzor, Armenia
2 room apartment
Vanadzor, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 34,657
1 room apartment in Vanadzor, Armenia
1 room apartment
Vanadzor, Armenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 9/9
€ 10,032

