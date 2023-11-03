Houses for sale in Kotayk Province, Armenia

Show property on map Show properties list
Mansion in Artavaz, Armenia
Mansion
Artavaz, Armenia
Rooms -1
Area 3 600 m²
Number of floors 1
The land area is 3600 square meters, it is located in Tsaghkadzor community, parallel to the…
€339,561
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Zovuni, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Zovuni, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story private house is for sale in Zovun community, Kotayk marz. The mansion consists …
€155,632
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Yeghvard region, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Yeghvard region, Armenia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story private house is for sale in Zovuni Community, Kotayk Marz. The mansion consists…
€330,129
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Jrvej, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Jrvej, Armenia
Rooms 7
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story private house for sale, on the 34th street of Jrvezh community, Kotayk marz. The…
€245,239
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Balahovit, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Balahovit, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
€339,561
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Garni, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Garni, Armenia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Floor 1/3
€152,802
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Mrgashen, Armenia
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Mrgashen, Armenia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 578 m²
Number of floors 3
€367,858
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Jrvej, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Jrvej, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 3
A three-story detached house is for sale in Dzoraghbyur community, Kotayk marz. The house co…
€150,916
Mansion in Kasakh, Armenia
Mansion
Kasakh, Armenia
Rooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
€193,361
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-storey private house for sale in Tsaghkadzor, Kotayk region. The mansion consists of 5…
€377,290
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Kasakh, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Kasakh, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 336 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story detached house is for sale in the city of Yerevan, in the Mush district of the M…
€282,968
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Arinj, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Arinj, Armenia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 500 m²
Floor 3/3
€1,23M

