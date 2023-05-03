Armenia
Realting.com
Armenia
Kotayk Province
Residential properties for sale in Kotayk Province, Armenia
Hrazdan
66
Abovyan Border
61
Charentsavan
36
Tsakhkadzor
28
Byureghavan
20
Yeghvard
19
Nor Hachin
9
Abovyan
7
403 properties total found
1 room apartment
Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
61 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 78,105
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Balahovit, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
220 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 317,867
2 room apartment
Hrazdan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 45,410
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Kasakh, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 168,016
1 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
48 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 38,144
1 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 31,787
3 room apartment
Charentsavan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
93 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 49,951
1 room apartment
Yeghvard, Armenia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
39 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 30,424
3 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
88 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 74,472
2 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 51,767
1 room apartment
Hrazdan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 27,246
2 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 56,308
2 room apartment
Verin Hrazdan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
83 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 39,960
3 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
91 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 86,278
2 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
56 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 63,573
2 room apartment
Kasakh, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
96 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 102,626
2 room apartment
Yeghvard, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
86 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 64,482
1 room apartment
Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
2/10 Floor
€ 99,901
1 room apartment
Hrazdan, Armenia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
35 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 38,144
2 room apartment
Hrazdan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 36,328
Mansion 17 bedrooms
Balahovit, Armenia
17 Number of rooms
9 bath
500 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 363,277
2 room apartment
Hrazdan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 35,419
2 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
73 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 63,573
2 room apartment
Charentsavan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
4/9 Floor
€ 33,603
2 room apartment
Hrazdan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
2/9 Floor
€ 44,501
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Mayakovski, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
1 350 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 49,951
1 room apartment
Byureghavan, Armenia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 26,338
1 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 61,757
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Nor Geghi, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 227,048
2 room apartment
Charentsavan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 51,767
Properties features in Kotayk Province, Armenia
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
