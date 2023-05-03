Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kotayk Province, Armenia

403 properties total found
1 room apartment in Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
1 room apartment
Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 61 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 78,105
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Balahovit, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Balahovit, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m² Number of floors 1
€ 317,867
2 room apartment in Hrazdan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Hrazdan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 45,410
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Kasakh, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Kasakh, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 168,016
1 room apartment in Abovyan Border, Armenia
1 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 38,144
1 room apartment in Abovyan Border, Armenia
1 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 31,787
3 room apartment in Charentsavan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Charentsavan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 93 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 49,951
1 room apartment in Yeghvard, Armenia
1 room apartment
Yeghvard, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 30,424
3 room apartment in Abovyan Border, Armenia
3 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 74,472
2 room apartment in Abovyan Border, Armenia
2 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 51,767
1 room apartment in Hrazdan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Hrazdan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 27,246
2 room apartment in Abovyan Border, Armenia
2 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 56,308
2 room apartment in Verin Hrazdan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Verin Hrazdan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 83 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 39,960
3 room apartment in Abovyan Border, Armenia
3 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 91 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 86,278
2 room apartment in Abovyan Border, Armenia
2 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 63,573
2 room apartment in Kasakh, Armenia
2 room apartment
Kasakh, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 96 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 102,626
2 room apartment in Yeghvard, Armenia
2 room apartment
Yeghvard, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 64,482
1 room apartment in Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
1 room apartment
Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 99,901
1 room apartment in Hrazdan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Hrazdan, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 35 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 38,144
2 room apartment in Hrazdan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Hrazdan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 36,328
Mansion 17 bedrooms in Balahovit, Armenia
Mansion 17 bedrooms
Balahovit, Armenia
17 Number of rooms 9 bath 500 m² Number of floors 2
€ 363,277
2 room apartment in Hrazdan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Hrazdan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 35,419
2 room apartment in Abovyan Border, Armenia
2 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 63,573
2 room apartment in Charentsavan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Charentsavan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 33,603
2 room apartment in Hrazdan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Hrazdan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 44,501
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Mayakovski, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Mayakovski, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 49,951
1 room apartment in Byureghavan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Byureghavan, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 26,338
1 room apartment in Abovyan Border, Armenia
1 room apartment
Abovyan Border, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 61,757
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Nor Geghi, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Nor Geghi, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 227,048
2 room apartment in Charentsavan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Charentsavan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 51,767

