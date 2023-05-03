Armenia
Realting.com
Armenia
Syunik Province
Kapan Community
Residential properties for sale in Kapan Community, Armenia
12 properties total found
New
2 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
85 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 49,951
1 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
67 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 68,114
2 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 30,879
2 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 13,623
2 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
82 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 27,246
1 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
8/9 Floor
€ 27,246
1 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
57 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 9,082
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Tandzaver, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
120 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 24,521
1 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 36,328
2 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 22,705
2 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 36,328
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Kapan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
66 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 13,623
Properties features in Kapan Community, Armenia
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
