Residential properties for sale in Kapan Community, Armenia

Kapan
11
12 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kapan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 49,951
1 room apartment in Kapan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 68,114
2 room apartment in Kapan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 30,879
2 room apartment in Kapan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 13,623
2 room apartment in Kapan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 27,246
1 room apartment in Kapan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 27,246
1 room apartment in Kapan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 9,082
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Tandzaver, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Tandzaver, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 120 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 24,521
1 room apartment in Kapan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 36,328
2 room apartment in Kapan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 22,705
2 room apartment in Kapan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 36,328
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Kapan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Kapan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 13,623

Properties features in Kapan Community, Armenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
