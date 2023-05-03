Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Syunik Province
  4. Kapan Community
  5. Kapan

Residential properties for sale in Kapan, Armenia

11 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kapan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 49,951
1 room apartment in Kapan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 67 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 68,114
2 room apartment in Kapan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 30,879
2 room apartment in Kapan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 13,623
2 room apartment in Kapan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 27,246
1 room apartment in Kapan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 27,246
1 room apartment in Kapan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 9,082
1 room apartment in Kapan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 36,328
2 room apartment in Kapan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 22,705
2 room apartment in Kapan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Kapan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 36,328
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Kapan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Kapan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 66 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 13,623
