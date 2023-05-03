Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Vayots Dzor Province
  4. Jermuk Community
  5. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Jermuk Community, Armenia

Jermuk
3
Mansion To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Mansion 1 bedroom in Jermuk, Armenia
Mansion 1 bedroom
Jermuk, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 27,246
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Jermuk, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Jermuk, Armenia
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 120 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 272,458
Mansion 1 bedroom in Jermuk, Armenia
Mansion 1 bedroom
Jermuk, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 36,328

Properties features in Jermuk Community, Armenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir