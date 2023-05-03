Armenia
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Realting.com
Armenia
Tavush Province
Ijevan Region
Mansions
Mansions for sale in Ijevan Region, Armenia
Dilijan
12
Ijevan
3
Mansion
Clear all
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Itsaqar, Armenia
-1 Number of rooms
1 bath
240 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 45,410
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
350 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 197
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
310 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 133,504
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Haghartsin, Armenia
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
150 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 86,278
Mansion 1 room
Dilijan, Armenia
1 Number of rooms
6 000 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 272,458
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
11 Number of rooms
2 bath
250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 140,770
Mansion 1 bedroom
Dilijan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 38,144
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Ijevan, Armenia
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
220 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 77,196
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
64 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 63,573
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
130 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 81,737
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
200 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 236,130
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Ijevan, Armenia
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
206 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 140,770
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
1 000 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 72,655
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Sevkar, Armenia
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
200 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 20,888
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
2 000 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 99,901
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Ijevan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
110 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 29,970
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
160 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 181,638
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
8 Number of rooms
1 bath
300 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 72,655
