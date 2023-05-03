Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Ijevan Region, Armenia

38 properties total found
1 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 36,328
1 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 52,675
2 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 50,859
3 room apartment in Itsaqar, Armenia
3 room apartment
Itsaqar, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 31,333
3 room apartment in Ijevan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Ijevan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 72,655
2 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 23,159
2 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 34,511
1 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 17,256
1 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 39,052
2 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 28,154
3 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 72,655
2 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 26,338
2 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 29,062
1 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 34,511
3 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 19,980
3 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 24,521
3 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 23,613
3 room apartment in Ijevan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Ijevan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 40,869
2 room apartment in Getahovit, Armenia
2 room apartment
Getahovit, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 175 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 32,695
1 room apartment in Itsaqar, Armenia
1 room apartment
Itsaqar, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 23,613
1 room apartment in Ijevan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Ijevan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 33,603
2 room apartment in Ijevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ijevan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 36,328
2 room apartment in Haghartsin, Armenia
2 room apartment
Haghartsin, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 170 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 72,655
1 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 73 m² 2/9 Floor
€ 45,410
2 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 38,144
2 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 56,308
1 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 25,429
2 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 108,983
1 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 32,695
2 room apartment in Ijevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ijevan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 43,593

