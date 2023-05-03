Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Armenia
  3. Tavush Province
  4. Ijevan Region

Residential properties for sale in Ijevan Region, Armenia

Dilijan
40
Ijevan
9
Berd
3
56 properties total found
1 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 36,328
1 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 52,675
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Itsaqar, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Itsaqar, Armenia
-1 Number of rooms 1 bath 240 m² Number of floors 3
€ 45,410
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Dilijan, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
8 Number of rooms 3 bath 350 m² Number of floors 1
€ 197
2 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 50,859
3 room apartment in Itsaqar, Armenia
3 room apartment
Itsaqar, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 84 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 31,333
3 room apartment in Ijevan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Ijevan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 72,655
2 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 74 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 23,159
2 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 34,511
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Dilijan, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 310 m² Number of floors 2
€ 133,504
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Haghartsin, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Haghartsin, Armenia
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 150 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 86,278
1 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 32 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 17,256
Mansion 1 room in Dilijan, Armenia
Mansion 1 room
Dilijan, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 6 000 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 272,458
1 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 39,052
2 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 28,154
3 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 72,655
2 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 26,338
2 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 95 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 29,062
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Dilijan, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
11 Number of rooms 2 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 140,770
Mansion 1 bedroom in Dilijan, Armenia
Mansion 1 bedroom
Dilijan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 38,144
3 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 100 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 19,980
3 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 101 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 24,521
1 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 34,511
3 room apartment in Dilijan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 78 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 23,613
3 room apartment in Ijevan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Ijevan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 40,869
2 room apartment in Getahovit, Armenia
2 room apartment
Getahovit, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 175 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 32,695
1 room apartment in Itsaqar, Armenia
1 room apartment
Itsaqar, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 23,613
1 room apartment in Ijevan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Ijevan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 33,603
2 room apartment in Ijevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ijevan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 36,328
2 room apartment in Haghartsin, Armenia
2 room apartment
Haghartsin, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 170 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 72,655

Properties features in Ijevan Region, Armenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir