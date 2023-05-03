Armenia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Apartment in Armenia
House in Armenia
Mansion
Land in Armenia
Luxury Properties in Armenia
Find an Agent in Armenia
Real estate agencies in Armenia
Agents in Armenia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Armenia
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Armenia
Find an Agent in Armenia
Real estate agencies in Armenia
Agents in Armenia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
House
Mansion
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Armenia
Tavush Province
Ijevan Region
Residential properties for sale in Ijevan Region, Armenia
Dilijan
40
Ijevan
9
Berd
3
Clear all
56 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
1 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 36,328
1 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
65 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 52,675
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Itsaqar, Armenia
-1 Number of rooms
1 bath
240 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 45,410
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
350 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 197
2 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 50,859
3 room apartment
Itsaqar, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
84 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 31,333
3 room apartment
Ijevan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
86 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 72,655
2 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
74 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 23,159
2 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
38 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 34,511
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
310 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 133,504
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Haghartsin, Armenia
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
150 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 86,278
1 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
32 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 17,256
Mansion 1 room
Dilijan, Armenia
1 Number of rooms
6 000 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 272,458
1 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 39,052
2 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 28,154
3 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 72,655
2 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
6/9 Floor
€ 26,338
2 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
95 m²
3/9 Floor
€ 29,062
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Dilijan, Armenia
11 Number of rooms
2 bath
250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 140,770
Mansion 1 bedroom
Dilijan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
80 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 38,144
3 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
100 m²
9/9 Floor
€ 19,980
3 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
101 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 24,521
1 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
39 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 34,511
3 room apartment
Dilijan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 23,613
3 room apartment
Ijevan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 40,869
2 room apartment
Getahovit, Armenia
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
175 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 32,695
1 room apartment
Itsaqar, Armenia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
60 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 23,613
1 room apartment
Ijevan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
54 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 33,603
2 room apartment
Ijevan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
80 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 36,328
2 room apartment
Haghartsin, Armenia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
170 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 72,655
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Ijevan Region, Armenia
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map