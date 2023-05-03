Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ijevan, Armenia

9 properties total found
3 room apartment in Ijevan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Ijevan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 72,655
3 room apartment in Ijevan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Ijevan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 40,869
1 room apartment in Ijevan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Ijevan, Armenia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 33,603
2 room apartment in Ijevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ijevan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 36,328
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Ijevan, Armenia
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Ijevan, Armenia
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m² Number of floors 2
€ 77,196
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Ijevan, Armenia
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Ijevan, Armenia
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 206 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 140,770
2 room apartment in Ijevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ijevan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 4/9 Floor
€ 43,593
2 room apartment in Ijevan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Ijevan, Armenia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 29,062
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Ijevan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Ijevan, Armenia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 29,970
