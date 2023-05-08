Show property on map Show properties list
Mansions for sale in Hrazdan region, Armenia

Tsakhkadzor
3
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Bjni, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Bjni, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 167,902
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Alapars, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Alapars, Armenia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 300 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 47,194
Mansion 8 bedrooms in Aragyugh, Armenia
Mansion 8 bedrooms
Aragyugh, Armenia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 000 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 512,780
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Bjni, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Bjni, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 43,564
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 363,030
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Alapars, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Alapars, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 117,985
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Aghveran, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Aghveran, Armenia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 224 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 54,455
Mansion 7 bedrooms in Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 435,636
Mansion 5 bedrooms in Solak, Armenia
Mansion 5 bedrooms
Solak, Armenia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 45,379
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Arzakan, Armenia
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Arzakan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/2
€ 45,379
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Tsakhkadzor, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 208,742
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Alapars, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Alapars, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 18,152
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Meghradzor, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Meghradzor, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 54,455
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Bjni, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Bjni, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 13,614

