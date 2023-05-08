Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Gyumri, Armenia

95 properties total found
2 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 36,303
1 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 108,909
3 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 40,841
1 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 31,311
2 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 40,841
2 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 136,136
1 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 27,227
2 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 58,085
1 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 27,227
1 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 35,395
2 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 78,052
3 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 45,379
2 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 36,303
3 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 45,379
Mansion 2 bedrooms in Mayisyan, Armenia
Mansion 2 bedrooms
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 58
3 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Area 97 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 25,412,128
Mansion 1 bedroom in Mayisyan, Armenia
Mansion 1 bedroom
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 32,673
2 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 16,790
1 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 30,858
3 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 45,379
1 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 25,412
3 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
3 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 48,102
4 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
4 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 47,194
2 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 36,303
2 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 4/5
€ 36,303
1 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 37,211
2 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 77,144
1 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/4
€ 32,673
2 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
2 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/4
€ 31,765
1 room apartment in Mayisyan, Armenia
1 room apartment
Mayisyan, Armenia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/5
€ 22,689

